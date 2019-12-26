LSU's Burrow faces Oklahoma's Hurts in Peach Bowl semifinal

No. 1 LSU will be led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow while No. 4 Oklahoma counters with Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts in a high-profile quarterback matchup. The Peach Bowl playoff semifinal winner will advance to the national championship game.

LSU returns to the scene of its Southeastern Conference championship game win over Georgia. Mercedes-Benz Stadium also is familiar territory for Hurts, who played starring roles there as a starter and backup in big games for Alabama. The Tigers may be without leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who hurt his hamstring in practice last week.