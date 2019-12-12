LSU quarterback Joe Burrow named Associated Press football player of the year

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is The Associated Press college football player of the year in a landslide. He is the first LSU players to win the 21-year-old award. Burrow has led the top-ranked Tigers to an unbeaten season and their first College Football Playoff appearance.

He received 51 of 54 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and a total of 159 points. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was second with three first-place votes and 69 points. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was third with 43 points. Burrow, Young, Fields and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts are also the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.