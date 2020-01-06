LA Rams fire veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Los Angeles, CA--Veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has been fired by the Los Angeles Rams after three winning seasons. The 72-year-old says he wants to stay in coaching. Phillips teamed up on the Rams in 2017 with Sean McVay, who became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history.

Phillips provided leadership and veteran perspective to McVay while running a defense that backstopped the Rams to 33 regular-season victories, two NFC West titles and two playoff berths in three seasons.