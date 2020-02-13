Kuchar shoots 64 to lead Riviera; Tiger off to strong start

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Kuchar had a game that matched the great weather at Riviera. He opened with two straight birdies and kept right on going for a 7-under 64. That gave him a three-shot lead among the early starters at the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods is the tournament host and played in the afternoon, but he already was 4 under through eight holes. Woods is going for his record 83rd victory on the PGA Tour. But he's never won at Riviera in 10 tries as a pro. Rory McIlroy returned to No. 1 in the world and opened with a 68.