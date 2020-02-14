Kuchar leads by 2 at Riviera as Woods falls 9 shots behind

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods is making it hard on himself if he wants to win at Riviera for the first time and get his record 83rd victory on the PGA Tour. He lost three shots on two swings with a wedge and stumbled to a 73 to fall nine shots behind in the Genesis Invitational.

Matt Kuchar shot 69 despite not being able to drive it like he wants. That gives Kuchar a two-shot lead over a group that includes Rory McIlroy going into the weekend. Adam Scott also got back into the mix with a 64 and is three back.