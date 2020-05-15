Kori Bryant inks to play college football

Friday, May 15, 2020

Grovetown, GA--Grovetown quarterback Kori Bryant has been all around the country and the world for that matter. The last two years, he and his family settled in the land of the warriors where he became a pretty good quarterback.

Now, Bryant is taking the next step as he signs to play college ball at McDaniel College in Maryland. With family, friends and teammates on hand, Bryant put his name on the dotted line to make it official. Not the biggest school, but he's looking big picture as in his future down the road.

"Actually went on a visit a couple of months ago, and not only was the football good, but the surrounding cities like Baltimore and Washington DC, I can do internships and find a job after college and that's what really sowed it for me" said Kori Bryant

Bryant holds several Grovetown passing records and the last two years threw for over 1000 yards while leading them to the playoffs.

