Koepka: 'I'm going to play where the best players play'

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brooks Koepka says he respects everything Rory McIlroy had to say on the notion of a Premier Golf League and why he wouldn’t want to be part of one. Then again, McIlroy’s thoughts apparently aren’t going to sway Koepka.

The world’s No. 3 player didn’t offer a firm stance one way or another on whether he supports the idea of a tour that would essentially compete with the PGA Tour, other than saying that he wants to continue playing against the best in the game. In his words, “I’m just going to play where the best players play.”