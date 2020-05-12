Kobe Bryant's sports academy retires "Mamba" nickname

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Southern California sports academy previously co-owned by the late Kobe Bryant has retired his “Mamba” nickname and rebranded itself nearly four months after the basketball icon’s death in a helicopter crash.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed as they flew to a basketball tournament Jan. 26 at the Mamba Sports Academy when the chopper crashed in thick fog northwest of Los Angeles. The Thousand Oaks-based facility announced Tuesday it would return to its original name of Sports Academy and retire the “Mamba” name to the rafters. The helicopter crash remains under investigation.