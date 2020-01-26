Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in copter crash, 7 others dead

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others are dead after their helicopter went down in Southern California. The chopper crashed Sunday in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities said that nine people were aboard the helicopter and presumed dead. A person familiar with the crash tells The Associated Press that Bryant was among the victims.

A second person familiar with the case says Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed. Bryant was an all-time basketball great who won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. Word of Bryant’s death is rocketing around the sports and entertainment worlds, with many stars taking to Twitter to register their shock, disbelief and dismay.