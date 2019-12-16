Knilaw named A.P. All-America

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Columbia, SC--University of South Carolina senior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has been named to the first team All-America squad as selected by the Associated Press, it was announced today.

Kinlaw, a 6-6, 310-pounder from Charleston, S.C., notched 35 tackles and 6.0 sacks, tying for eighth in the SEC. He added four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. The midseason All-American and probable first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was recognized as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in the upset win over Georgia.

Kinlaw, who will be representing the Gamecocks in the Reese's Senior Bowl in January, was previously named second-team All-America by USA TODAY, was a first-team All-SEC selection by the Southeastern Conference coaches, and was a second-team All-SEC selection by the AP. In addition, he was a second-team All-SEC selection and a third-team All-American, according to Pro Football Focus.

