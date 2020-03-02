Knicks hire longtime player agent Leon Rose as president

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have hired Leon Rose as their president, hoping the longtime player agent can be just as successful as an executive.

Rose is taking over what has become one of the NBA's worst franchises, headed toward its seventh straight season out of the playoffs. But teams such as Golden State and the Lakers have found success handing their basketball operations to an agent, and the Knicks are hoping to do the same.

Rose is the former co-head of the basketball division at CAA Sports. He replaces Steve Mills, who was fired early last month.