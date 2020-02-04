Knicks fire Steve Mills, begin search for new president

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

New York, NY--The New York Knicks have fired President Steve Mills. General manager Scott Perry will take control of the basketball operations. The team announced it would begin an immediate search for a new president.

The shakeup comes two days before the NBA's trade deadline and is the second major change for the Knicks this season. They fired coach David Fizdale just 22 games into the season. The Knicks are 15-36 this season. It was Mills' third season in charge after replacing Phil Jackson. The Knicks are headed for a seventh consecutive season with a losing record and no playoff appearance.