Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Tennessee--Kevin Kisner took on Drew Holcomb in a charity golf event today in Tennessee, and they raised over $50,000 to go towards covid-19 relief work.

Kisner won the 9-hole match 3 & 2 as they took donations for every birdie and eagle Kisner would make. Then ended up being several.

Holcomb, is the leader singer for the Drew Holcolmb and the Neighbors band.