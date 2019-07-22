Kisner Foundation in the running for $750,000 prize

Monday, July 22, 2019

Undated--Through the PGA Tour and the season long MetLife matchup, Kevin Kisner's birdie at the Dell-Match Play event has the Kisner Foundation in the running for a $750,000 prize.

The Kisner Foundation has already donated thousands to various charities in the region and all the grant money won, would go right back into the area.

People can vote up to 20 times a day and the winner will be announced at a later date.

You can head on over to the PGA Tour website to vote by clicking here.