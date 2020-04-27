Kisner Foundation commits more to their Tee It Up To Ready program

Monday, April 27, 2020

Aiken, SC---The Kisner Foundation has committed $15,000 more to their Tee It Up To Read program. It provides free books for kids up to the age of 5 in Aiken County. They already have 500 kids enrolled in the program.

The Foundation and Ferst Readers have teamed up to provide a book a month for any kid under the age of five in Aiken County. It's not just books, but other fun activity guides for the kids to do.

It's real simple for families to sign up for. Just go to Ferstreaders.org and do the one page registrations form and then books and activity guides will soon be sent directly to you.

