Kisner Foundation awards another grant in the area

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Aiken, SC--Over the last few years we've seen Kevin Kisner front and center on the golf course. Well, the work he and his wife's foundation is doing is even more important.

The Kisners were on hand to present a check to the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken to the tune of $16,000. Kids have always had a special place in the Kisners and the center, helps kids who have suffered abuse or neglect. One very worthy cause for Kevin and Brittany Kisner.

"They've written a grant in the past and obvisously they are a steward in the community to help children, and that's what our mission statement is all about, helping children in our community. With our foundation taking off, we wanted to make a bigger impact in our community and they wrote a great grant this year and we're proud to help them out" said Kevin Kisner

With today's donation, the Kisner Foundation has gone over the $350,000 mark in giving back to the area and there's lots more to come in the years ahead.

