Friday, April 11, 2020

Aiken, SC--As a token of their appreciation for those at Aiken Regional Medical Center, the Kisner Foundation provided 500 meals for the entire staff on Friday.

The Foundation saying this was just a small token of their appreciation for the work they do in the community.

Over the past few years, the Kisner Foundation has awarded over $400,000 in grant money to various organizations and hospitals in the CSRA.

