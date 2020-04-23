Kinlaw Selected by San Francisco in the First Round of the NFL Draft

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Columbia, SC--University of South Carolina senior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 14th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Kinlaw became the Gamecocks' 14th first-round NFL draft pick and the ninth since 2000.

With Kinlaw's selection, the Gamecocks have produced a selection in 18 of the last 19 NFL Drafts. Kinlaw also becomes the 16th first-round selection coached by Carolina head coach Will Muschamp.

Kinlaw joins Deebo Samuel in San Francisco. Samuel was selected by the 49ers in the second round of the last year's draft.

