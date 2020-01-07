Kindley third Georgia offensive lineman to enter NFL draft

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

Athens, Ga--Georgia's offensive line is facing a major overhaul after a third starter has announced plans to leave school early and enter the NFL draft. Guard Solomon Kindley says he is entering the draft following his junior season.

He announced his decision on his Instagram account. Kindley helped form one of the nation's top offensive lines that also has lost left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson to the NFL draft. Georgia junior running back D'Andre Swift also has announced his plans to enter the draft. Quarterback Jake Fromm, another junior, has not announced his plans.