Kids from North Augusta and ARC sign national letters of intent

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

A few more area signings today. At North Augusta six in total signing letters of intent, including a pair of Jackets who have played on multiple state title basketball teams. J'mani Ingrham and Tyliah Burns are off to Winthrop and Winston Salem Univeristy respectively.

Also off to Winthrop, ARC golfers Jay Beach and Harry Jones. A big day for all as their future's are now set

"i always had my supporters and they always believed in me, so it just gave that *umph* so i could really get it done. I'm just blessed to have them by my side. And thank god, of course, because without him it wouldn't be possible." said J'manin Ingram

"i always had confidence that i would play college golf. And now that it's here, it's very overwhelming, but I'm really happy with the way things played out." said Jay Beach

The other four from North Augusta signing today were Trent Northrup (USC Upstate), Thayer Loose (Gardner Webb), Carson Kelley (Anderson University), and Samantha Benner (Southern Wesleyan).

