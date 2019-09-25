Kevin Lynn takes over as North Augusta baseball coach

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

North Augusta, SC--North Augusta has hired former Fox Creek coach and former Yellow Jacket player Kevin Lynn as their new varsity baseball coach.

Lynn also played at Clemson where he was part of a team that played in the College World Series. Following his college days, he played some pro ball in the Tampa Bay Rays system

In 2017 he led Fox Creek to their first ever team title and now takes over for Matt Brannon at North Augusta.

