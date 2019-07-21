Kevin Harvick wins in New Hampshire

Sunday, July 21, 2019

Loudon, New Hampshire-- Kevin Harvick raced to his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season Sunday, winning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the second straight year.

Harvick held off Denny Hamlin by 0.210 seconds after the two made contact coming out of the final turn. Harvick won for the 46th time and the first since November at Texas.

Harvick led the final 41 laps in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. He has four victories at the mile oval to ie the record set by Jeff Burton.

Hamlin led for 113 laps, but could not catch Harvick after pitting on a caution after Kyle Larson blew a tire on the 265th lap.

