Kentucky's Richards is fourth player to enter NBA draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward Nick Richards will enter the NBA draft and forego his final season of collegiate eligibility by signing with an agency. He’s coming off a breakout season in which he was named a first team All-Southeastern Conference selection by The Associated Press and league coaches.

His per-game scoring average increased 10 points this season to 14.0 while starting 30 of 31 contests to help the Wildcats earn the SEC regular season title. Richards also ranked fourth nationally in shooting at 64% and made the SEC all-defensive squad with averages of 7.8 rebounds and 2.13 blocks per game.