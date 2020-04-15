Kentucky's Montgomery completes starters' exit for NBA draft

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward EJ Montgomery will enter the NBA draft and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility. Montgomery's decision completes an exodus of Wildcat starters to the pro ranks. The 6-foot-10 sophomore averaged career highs of 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with 31 blocks last season.

Montgomery ranked second on the team in rebounding and blocks, and started 25 of 28 contests. He returned to school after going through the NBA draft evaluation process last spring. Montgomery follows pro announcements by fellow forward Nick Richards and guards Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey.