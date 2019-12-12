Kentucky punter Max Duffy wins the Ray Guy Award

Atlanta, GA (December 12, 2019) - The Augusta Sports Council is pleased to announce Max Duffy of Kentucky as the 2019 Ray Guy Award winner. Duffy was announced by Ryan Guy, Ray Guy's son, as the 2019 winner live on ESPN during the College Football Awards Show at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.

He was chosen from a field of three finalists including Dane Roy of Houston and Sterling Hofrichter of Syracuse. The winner was determined by the Ray Guy Award national voting body which consists of FBS sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners. He was also our Fan Vote winner which counted as one vote towards the overall count.

The Australian native leads the nation in punting with a 48.60 average and was named to Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Team and the Associated Press All-SEC First Team. He is also Kentucky's all-time leading career punter with 46.47 yards on 107 punts. Duffy was selected as a member of Ray's 8 four times this season and won Punter of the Week twice.