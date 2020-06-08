Ken Riley, former NFL star, Florida A&M coach, dead at 72

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ken Riley, the former Cincinnati Bengals standout who was head coach and athletic director at alma mater Florida A&M, died Sunday. He was 72.

The school announced the death, saying Riley died in Bartow. A cause of death was not released. Riley played 15 seasons for the Bengals as a defensive back, with 65 career interceptions — fifth in NFL history — for 596 yards and five touchdowns — all franchise records.

He recovered 18 fumbles. Before his NFL career, Riley was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Rattlers.