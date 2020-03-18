Kansas finishes No. 1 in final AP poll; Gonzaga, Dayton next

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has finished the season No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll, receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel. Gonzaga was second and Dayton third with Florida State and Baylor rounding out the top five.

It's the fourth time since the inception of the men's poll for the 1946-47 season that the Jayhawks finished on top. The AP poll is typically released before the NCAA Tournament settles the national champion. The tournament was canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.