Kansas back atop Top 25 as Baylor slides to No. 2 after loss

Monday, Feb. 24,2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor. And the Bears dropped to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's poll after the close loss. The Jayhawks took over the No. 1 ranking for the second time this season after spending a week there in December.

The Bears fell to second after their 23-game winning streak ended. Gonzaga was No. 3 after a loss to BYU, and Dayton jumped San Diego State after the Aztecs lost for the first time. They were followed by Florida State, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland and Creighton in rounding out the top 10. very team in the top 10 found itself in a new position from last week.