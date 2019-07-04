Kannapolis plays spoiler in front of huge crowd at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA: After the GreenJackets (45-38, 9-6) took two-of-three from the RiverDogs the last three days, the Kannapolis Intimidators (37-46, 9-6) came to town and took home a 4th of July win. A crowd of 5,886 came to watch the Jackets, but Kannapolis allowed only one run on their way to a 3-1 victory.

Kannapolis got on the board first to start the scoring on the 4th of July in the 2nd inning. It was a groundball for Corey Zangari that plated Johan Cruz from 3rd base, and the Intimidators had the lead at 1-0.

With Adam Oller throwing it well on the mound for the GreenJackets, he’d grab two strikeouts to begin the 5th inning. Gunnar Troutwine didn’t care though, and belted his 2nd home run of 2019. The solo shot extended the Kannapolis lead to 2-0.

Oller and Kannapolis starting pitcher Sam Long battled all night long. Long finishes his night after six-innings without allowing a run, and he ends it with five strikeouts. Oller pitched into the 7th inning but ran into some trouble. Kannapolis tacked on another run. A double for Cruz, his 2nd of the game, followed by a wild pitch put him on 3rd base. Then it was Zangari with his 2nd RBI of the night on a single to extend the Kannapolis lead to 3-0 after the 7th.

The Jackets strung together three hits in the 8th inning though. With two outs, back-to-back singles from Mikey Edie and Jose Layer set up Diego Rincones. He singled home a run and the lead was cut to 3-1. Ryan Walker pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball out of the bullpen, but the Jackets offense couldn’t score again, and Augusta fell 3-1 on Thursday night.

Player of the Game: Adam Oller, 6.1 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 7 K

Adam Oller continued his brilliance on the mound. In his last three starts, he has an ERA of 2.50 over 18 innings on the mound. He tied his career high in strikeouts with seven.

Tomorrow’s Game: 7:05 PM vs Kannapolis Intimidators (Chicago White Sox), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (KAN) RHP Davis Martin (4-7, 6.04 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Gregory Santos (1-3, 2.10 ERA)

In the 2nd game of the series, it will be a matchup between two right-handed pitchers. Gregory Santos toes the rubber for the Jackets on Friday night. Santos has an ERA of 0.95 in his four starts since returning from his shoulder strain back on April 11th. He came into 2019 listed as the San Franicsco Giants #7 overall prospect. At only 19-years old, he features a fastball that touched 100 mph in his last start. He was traded to the Giants in 2017, along with pitching prospect Shaun Anderson from the Red Sox, for infielder Eduardo Nunez.

Davis Martin takes the mound for Kannapolis in Game #2 vs Kannapolis. Martin faced the Jackets back on June 20th and was dominant. In that start, he went seven innings and did not allow a run, while striking-out seven. The right-hander was drafted by the White Sox in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Texas Tech. Martin has 90 strikeouts so far in 2019 to only 24 walks and he has pitched in 85-innings this year.

Next Homestand: Thursday July 4th- Sunday July 7th vs Kannapolis Intimidators (Chicago White Sox)