Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom win Cy Young Awards

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) -- Justin Verlander is the American League Cy Young Award winner for the second time in his career, beating Houston Astros Gerrit Cole and Charlie Morton of the Rays for the honor.

Verlander led the majors with 21 victories and reached 300 strikeouts for the first time. He no-hit Toronto on Sept. 1 and padded his Hall of Fame resume by getting his 3,000th strikeout in his final start of the regular season.

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has won the National League Cy Young Award for the second straight year. DeGrom led the league with 255 strikeouts and finishing second with a 2.43 ERA to become the 11th pitcher to capture the award in back-to-back seasons.

Washington's Max Scherzer and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Dodgers tied for second in the balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

