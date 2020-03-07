Justin DeLoach getting back in the ring next week

EVANS, GA -- March is looking like a big month for boxing in the CSRA. Paul Williams first promoted amateur tournament is in 2 weeks and Justin DeLoach is getting back in the ring next week.

DeLoach is part of the main card as he takes on Eimantas Stanionis. It's his first fight since losing a split decision in April of last year to Terrel Williams. Since then, he's hired a new trainer and focused on getting in shape, but the biggest change may actually be turning 26.

"I'm treating this boxing like a new season. Last year we didn't win the state championship, the NBA [Final], or the Superbowl. This year, we've got a new vision -- new tunnel vision. From 26 to 30 it's a new career. I'm starting over in my head 0 and 0," said DeLoach

Deloach's fight against Stanionis is being televised on FS1. His bout is scheduled to take place just ahead of James Kirkland vs Marcos Hernandez. Kirkland/Hernandez is set for an 8 o'clock start.