Junior Invitational at Sage Valley to Continue with Limited Access

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (March 12, 2020) – The Junior Invitational, featuring 54 of the top-ranked junior boy players from around the world playing at Sage Valley Golf Club, will adhere to a restrictive on-site attendance policy beginning with the second round on Friday, March 13. The only people allowed on the property will be players, their family and essential personnel.

Health screenings based on information provided by the CDC were administered to all tournament participants, their families and event personnel upon their arrival at Sage Valley. Medical personnel are also on-site and continue to monitor the situation.

The Junior Invitational began this morning with players teeing off at 9 a.m. EST. The final round will be played on Saturday, March 14.