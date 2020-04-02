July British Open might be postponed...May Senior PGA championship canceled

Thursday, April 2, 2020

UNDATED (AP) — British Open organizers say postponement is an option for this year's tournament at Royal St. George’s. The 149th edition of the Open Championship is scheduled to take place July 16-19. The last time the Open wasn't played was in 1945 because of World War II.

The Senior PGA Championship has been canceled. The tournament was to be held May 21-24 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. The PGA of America says it based its decision on Michigan’s stay-at-home order that was enacted March 23. The Senior PGA It will be held next year at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It will return to Benton Harbor the following year.