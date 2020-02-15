Jules Shines In Win Over Mountain Lions

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team recorded an 86-82 victory over Young Harris Saturday afternoon.

The Pacers are now 17-9 on the year and 13-3 in league play.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Shaquan Jules' game-high 23 points and five rebounds. He also swatted three shots in 25 minutes of work.

Faison Brock accounted for a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Damontez Oliver garnered 14 points, six boards and four assists. Dhieu Deing chipped in 11 points to go along with a career-high four blocks, including a crucial one in the closing seconds.

USC Aiken jumped out to a 16-7 lead. Up 11-7, Brock buried a three-ball off a pass from Xzavier Barmore before Oliver nailed a jumper at the 16:40 mark. YHC battled back, taking a 22-19 lead before Deing's shot from distance found the bottom of the net.

Trailing 24-22, Brock canned a three-point shot, sparking a 13-0 run. During the spurt, Deing hit a free throw before Jules netted five straight points. Barmore completed the run with a three-point bucket. The lead dwindled to just two at 41-39, but USC Aiken went on an 11-3 run to close the half.

YHC cut the deficit to just two points at 68-66, but Gus Rowland hit two free throws, giving the team some breathing room. Jules recorded a three-point play for a seven-point edge.

The Pacers pushed the margin to as many as eight down the stretch, but the Mountain Lions pulled within three with six seconds to go. However, Brock hit a free throw with three ticks on the clock, completing the scoring in the victory.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 28-of-54 from the floor (51.9 percent), including nine-of-25 from downtown (36.0 percent). The squad got to the foul line 27 times and hit 21 attempts (77.8 percent). Vanderslice's team pulled down 39 rebounds compared to 32 by the visitors.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they play at UNC Pembroke at 7:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

