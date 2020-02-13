Josey girls look to crank it up a notch as state playoffs begin

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

Augusta, GA--The state tournament starts in Georgia tomorrow night as the march to Macon begins in earnest. No doubt, we could see three-four- even five teams in the semifinals or finals for that matter. One team hoping to be among them, the ladies of Josey.

Two years ago, they played for the title. Last year, bowing out in the quarterfinals. This season, another big one as they only have five losses with three of them to Laney. You have to have a different mentality in the postseason and this team has found the edge and is simply on a mission.

"Going into this first round game, I keep talking to them about, hey, this is the state playoffs and everybody is here for a reason. So we need to understand the intensity has to pick up and the level of focus has to pick up." said Jawan Bailey

"He was basically saying like everybody needs to be locked in and be focused on what we do and how we do it" said Amani Jones

Josey will tip off the tournament tomorrow night as they host Jeff Davis. They're trying to stay grounded and not look to far ahead knowing full well, that's when it'll jump up and bite you.

