Jones' INT return in OT lifts Falcons over Bucs 28-22

Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 27 yards for a touchdown to give the Atlanta Falcons a 28-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winston became the first Tampa Bay quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season. But another non-playoff year ended on a sour note when the Falcons tied the game with a field goal on the last play of regulation and won for the sixth time in eight games when Jones became the seventh opposing player to score on a pick-6 off Winston this season.