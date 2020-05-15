Jonathan Taylor among 3 draft picks to sign with Colts

Friday, May 15, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed three more draft picks, including running back Jonathan Taylor. Quarterback Jacob Eason, linebacker Jordan Glasgow and Taylor all agreed to four-year deals.

Taylor was the second of Indy's two second-round picks, No. 41 overall, and became the first FBS junior to rush for 6,000 yards in his career. He played at Wisconsin. Eason was a fourth-round pick out of Washington. He begins training camp as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett. Glasgow, a sixth-round pick, could play safety or linebacker and was a key special teams player during his college career at Michigan.