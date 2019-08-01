John Starr II follows his dad's footsteps at Josey

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

Augusta, Ga--1995 was the last time Josey's football program won a state title. Their coach was John Starr. Fast forward to today and now the Eagles are led by his son, 30 year old John Starr II. No pressure right?

Starr is in his first year of coaching and took over in the winter so he's had time to get everyone on the same page. He's got the green and gold in his blood by birth and he's trying to make sure his team does things the right way.

"As far as the transition that's been made from January til now, I definitely see the kids are coming in, on time, they're starting to work hard, pick up on the little things, so now it's kind of like the expectations of being here on time, here to practice and getting better" said John Starr II

Starr admits he was a little surprised when he got the job, but has embraced it and the challenge of following in his dad's footsteps. It's a daunting task considering where Josey has been in the past.

