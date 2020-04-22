Johansson Garners All-America Honors

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

NORMAN, Okla. - University of South Carolina Aiken golf standout Leo Johansson picked up Division II PING All-America honors.

He garnered second-team accolades. Johansson, a native of Djuro, Sweden, was the PBC Freshman of the Year. He also garnered first-team all-conference and all-region honors.

Johansson is ranked No. 14 nationally according to Golfstat and is the fourth-highest ranked PBC player in the rankings. He won the Queens Invitational in the fall, posting an eight-under par, 205. Johansson shot 67-67-71 over the three-round event. He also claimed second at the Firestone Invitational after boasting a score of seven-under par, 209. Johansson had three top-10 finishes, including a ninth-place effort at the season-opening Kiawah Island Invitational. In 13 rounds, Johansson's stroke average was 71.2.

