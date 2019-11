Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

Big news from NASCAR as former cup champ Jimmie Johnson has announced the 2020 season will be his last as a full time driver.

The seven time champ is just 44 years old, but with kids who are getting older, he's decided now is a good time to scale back his schedule.

Among his 83 career wins, Johnson has a pair of Daytona 500 victories. His last NASCAR title came back in 2016.

