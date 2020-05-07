Jim Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft

Thursday, May 7, 2020

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is pushing for a change that would allow football players to enter the NFL draft after their freshman or sophomore seasons in college. Harbaugh shared that idea among others in an open letter to the football community Thursday.

Currently, players are not eligible for the NFL draft until they have been out of high school for at least three years. It is a policy in the collective bargaining agreement that runs through the 2030 season. The league and the union have shown no inclination of revising the rule that was unsuccessfully challenged by Maurice Clarett.