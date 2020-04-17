Jets, Dustin Byfuglien agree to terminate his contract

Friday, April 17, 2020

Undated--The Winnipeg Jets and Dustin Byfuglien have agreed to mutually terminate his contract after a lengthy dispute. Byfuglien was suspended in September for failing to report to training camp and filed a grievance through the NHL Players' Association.

The 35-year-old defenseman had previously been granted a personal leave of absence before the suspension. Byfuglien hasn't played since Winnipeg's first-round playoff series last April. He had one year and $6 million left on his contract. Byfuglien immediately becomes a free agent who can sign with any other team if the NHL season resumes.