Jeter says Astros scandal is a 'black eye" for baseball

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Derek Jeter masterfully steered clear of controversy throughout his Hall of Fame playing career with the Yankees. Now, as CEO of the Marlins, he has watched with dismay each new headline in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

Jeter says he hopes that at some point people can move on. He calls the scandal "a black eye for the sport.” Jeter spoke publicly for the first time since Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded the Astros violated rules by using a TV camera to steal catchers’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season.