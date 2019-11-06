Jerry Snyder to retire from USC Aiken softball

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. - University of South Carolina Aiken head softball coach Jerry Snyder has announced that the 2020 season will be his last at the helm of the program.

Snyder, who will coach his 34th year in 2020, has guided the program to 778 wins throughout his career. During his tenure, Snyder has coached the team to four NCAA Southeast Region appearances, which occurred in 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2016.

Currently, two student-athletes have had their jerseys honored under Snyder, including three-time All-American Jessica Strickland and multi-sport standout Jami Cornwell.

Snyder has coached a pair of All-Americans and six student-athletes who have earned all-region honors (11 times).

Snyder has coached 35 all-conference honorees, one PBC Player of the Year, three PBC Freshman of the Year and 24 PBC all-Tournament Team selections.

Off the field, his student-athletes have earned PBC all-academic team honors 23 times. Twice he has had students named NFCA Scholar Athletes.