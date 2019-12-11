Jerry Hunter returns to coaching basketball, this time at Westside

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

Augusta, Ga--We're not quite a month into the high school basketball season and one team to keep an eye on as things progress are the Patriots of Westside. After a couple of down years, this team is again on the rise.

Part of that, Jerry Hunter taking over as head coach. The last time we saw him on the sidelines, was across town when he was with Laney and took the Wildcats to a state title. After a couple of years away from the game, he's back at it trying to give this new group of kids direction on and off the court.

"Just basically trying to teach the guys how the game works. Making sure they understand, first and foremost, the discipline it takes to become better, and then, the time management." said Jerry Hunter

"He's an above the shoulders coach. He's always talking about playing above the shoulders. A lot of teams play off their physical traits and abilities, but if you think the game, you can play it, no matter how good you are." said J'Quan Collier

Their win over Glenn Hills Tuesday was number four on the young season. Considering they had five all of last year, yup, safe to say the Pats are back. Interesting enough, they take on Laney on Friday

