Jeff Wiiams steps down as Lakeside boys basketball coach

Friday, April 3, 2020

Martinez, GA--After four years as head coach, Jeff Williams has decided to step down as boys basketball coach. During his tenure with the Panthers, they went 68-46 and made the state playoffs in each of the four seasons.

Williams came in for the 2016-2017 season and immediately led Lakeside to an undefeated region record and 21 wins overall. They did get upset in the opening round of states that year.

During his tenure, the team averaged 16 wins and have sent several kids to play college ball. This past year, Lakeside fell back to a 12 and 15 mark and just 3 and 7 in region play.

