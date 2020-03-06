Jason Day out again with back injury

Friday, March 6, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jason Day can't escape back problems. The former No. 1 player in the world withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the second straight year. Day was on the fifth hole Friday at Bay Hill when he withdrew. He was 1 over for his round, and 3 over for the tournament.

His manager says he felt stiffness in his lower back while on the putting green before the second round, and his back started causing problems on the golf course. Day spoke of dark times from back problems at Pebble Beach this year, where he finished fourth.