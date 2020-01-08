Jake Fromm will head to the NFL

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Athens, GA--After three seasons with Georgia, quarterback Jake Fromm has decided to skip his senior season and will head to the NFL.

Fromm, who actually had a down year throwing the ball, still leaves as one of the all-time greats to suit up for the Dawgs. This past year, he threw for 2860 yards and 24 touchdowns, but his completion percentage dipped to just over 60%

For his career, Fromm amassed over 8000 yards and 78 touchdowns and is the all-time Georgia leader in pass completion percentage.

While he may have dipped a bit in 2019, some draft experts have Fromm as one of the top five quarterbacks in the draft.

Also today, linebacker Monty Rice has decided he will come back for his senior season. Rice, was the top tackler on the team and will continue to bolster one of the top defenses in the nation.

