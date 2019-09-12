Jake Fromm honored by Allstate Good Works Team

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia junior quarterback Jake Fromm was named to the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Thursday. Fromm is one of 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) selected based on their commitment to community service.

For 28 years, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) has recognized a select group of college football players committed to making a difference in their communities. There were also 11 combined players chosen from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Divisions II, III and the NAIA.

Fromm, a native of Warner Robins, Ga., is one of three players from the Southeastern Conference on the FBS 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Georgia leads the nation in Allstate AFCA Good Works Team honorees with 20 since the award’s inception in 1992, including eight in the last nine years and for the last six consecutive years.