Jake Bentley on Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

Columbia, SC--University of South Carolina senior quarterback Jake Bentley has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason Watch List, it was announced today. The award, which is sponsored by A. O. Smith Corporation, is given annually in the United States to the nation's outstanding senior or fourth-year quarterback in college football. Candidates are judged on accomplishments on the field as well as on their character, scholastic achievement, and leadership qualities.

A 6-4, 220-pounder from Opelika, Ala., Bentley owns a 19-13 career record as a starter, including a 10-7 mark in SEC games. He ranks second in South Carolina history in completion percentage (62.8), is third in pass completions (610) and passing touchdowns (54), fourth in passing yards (7,385), pass attempts (972) and touchdowns responsible for (62) and fifth in total offense (7,533) entering his senior season. Off the field, Bentley was recognized as the Harold White GPA Award winner for offense at the spring game, has made numerous SEC academic honor rolls, is a two-time team captain and team leadership award winner, and captured the SEC Sportsmanship Award in 2017-18.

The Golden Arm Award is entering the second year of its partnership with A. O. Smith. "We are very proud and honored to continue this partnership with A. O. Smith," commented John Unitas Jr., President of the Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation. "The entire A. O. Smith organization has truly embraced all that the award represents and we look forward to continuing that momentum for many years to come."

